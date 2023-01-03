Zacks Research Weighs in on Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a report released on Friday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.91. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $44.46 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $987.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $523,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after buying an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth $5,442,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 535.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 104,288 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 239.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 315.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 76,486 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

