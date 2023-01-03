NTT DATA Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NTT DATA in a report issued on Friday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for NTT DATA’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.32%.
NTT DATA Stock Performance
NTT DATA Company Profile
NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NTT DATA (NTDTY)
- Could 2023 Bring a Mega Comeback for MegaCaps?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.