NTT DATA Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NTT DATA in a report issued on Friday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for NTT DATA’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.32%.

NTT DATA Stock Performance

NTT DATA Company Profile

Shares of NTDTY stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. NTT DATA has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $20.54.

(Get Rating)

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.