Financial Contrast: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) vs. Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Upstart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $15.75 billion 0.94 $4.22 billion $6.32 5.20 Upstart $848.59 million 1.28 $135.44 million ($0.10) -132.20

Analyst Recommendations

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchrony Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Synchrony Financial and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 2 4 7 0 2.38 Upstart 7 4 2 0 1.62

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus target price of $40.13, indicating a potential upside of 22.13%. Upstart has a consensus target price of $58.14, indicating a potential upside of 339.81%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 19.47% 25.56% 3.34% Upstart 0.55% 0.70% 0.29%

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Upstart on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit, Pets Best, and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries; and point-of-sale consumer financing for audiology products and dental services. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, powersports, jewelry, pets, and other industries. Synchrony Financial was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

