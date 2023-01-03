Head to Head Comparison: Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) vs. American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) and American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fortune Brands Innovations and American Woodmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Brands Innovations 9.35% 27.08% 9.84% American Woodmark 0.68% 12.52% 6.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fortune Brands Innovations and American Woodmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Brands Innovations 0 2 2 0 2.50 American Woodmark 1 2 0 0 1.67

Volatility & Risk

Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus price target of $57.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.97%. American Woodmark has a consensus price target of $48.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.40%. Given Fortune Brands Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fortune Brands Innovations is more favorable than American Woodmark.

Fortune Brands Innovations has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Woodmark has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortune Brands Innovations and American Woodmark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Brands Innovations $7.66 billion 0.96 $772.40 million $5.65 10.11 American Woodmark $1.86 billion 0.44 -$29.72 million $0.84 58.17

Fortune Brands Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than American Woodmark. Fortune Brands Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Woodmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of American Woodmark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of American Woodmark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fortune Brands Innovations beats American Woodmark on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. provides water, outdoor, and security products, including water management, connected products, outdoor living, material conversion, sustainability, safety, and wellness. The company's portfolio of brands comprising Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, and SentrySafe. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About American Woodmark

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate, Stor-It-All, and Professional Cabinet Solutions brands, as well as Hampton Bay, Glacier Bay, Style Selections, Allen + Roth, Home Decorators Collection, and Project Source. It markets its products directly to home centers and builders, as well as through independent dealers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Winchester, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.