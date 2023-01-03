PDS Biotechnology Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($2.62) Per Share (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for PDS Biotechnology in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 28th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the company will earn ($2.62) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.79). The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26).

PDSB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 101.7% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 13.4% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $81,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

