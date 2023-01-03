Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) – Brookline Capital Management raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 29th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OTLK. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $244.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. Flower City Capital raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31,778 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,020,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 153,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

