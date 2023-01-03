DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of DBVT opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $287.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.29.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
