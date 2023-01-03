DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DBVT opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $287.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DBV Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.