Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Otonomy Stock Performance

OTIC opened at $0.09 on Friday. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Otonomy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Otonomy by 129.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Articles

