Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Otonomy Stock Performance
OTIC opened at $0.09 on Friday. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Otonomy
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otonomy (OTIC)
- Could 2023 Bring a Mega Comeback for MegaCaps?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.