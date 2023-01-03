IceCure Medical Ltd to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of IceCure Medical in a report released on Friday, December 30th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

IceCure Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. IceCure Medical has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.22.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 462.46% and a negative return on equity of 77.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IceCure Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IceCure Medical stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

