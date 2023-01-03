NEXT plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NEXT in a research report issued on Thursday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for NEXT’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share.
NEXT Price Performance
NXGPY opened at $34.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. NEXT has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
NEXT Cuts Dividend
About NEXT
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.
