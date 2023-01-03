Analysts Issue Forecasts for Surmodics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Surmodics in a research report issued on Friday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Surmodics stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.98 million, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.97. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $152,329.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Surmodics news, Director David Dantzker sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $91,509.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $152,329.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,058.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,872 shares of company stock valued at $335,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

