FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Issued By HC Wainwright

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 29th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.40 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acasti Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Acasti Pharma Price Performance

ACST opened at $0.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.43. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.59.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

