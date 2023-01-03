Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Accenture plc Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accenture in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

ACN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $266.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $416.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.86 and a 200 day moving average of $282.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

