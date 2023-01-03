Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carpenter Technology Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

CRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

CRS opened at $36.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $44.96.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $522.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,766,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,557,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,509,000 after purchasing an additional 90,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

