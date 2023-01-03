Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Acuity Brands, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a report released on Thursday, December 29th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $12.47 per share.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $165.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

