Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Decreased by Analyst

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lennar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $9.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion.

Lennar Trading Down 0.2 %

LEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.

NYSE LEN opened at $90.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 92.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

