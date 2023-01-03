Raymond James Comments on MAG Silver Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued on Thursday, December 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of MAG opened at $15.63 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.08.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

