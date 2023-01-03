Analysts Offer Predictions for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Friday, December 30th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.12) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($8.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RARE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $46.33 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $88.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $5,429,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,028,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after buying an additional 144,188 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $65,420.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,144 shares of company stock valued at $287,862. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

