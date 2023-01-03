FY2022 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued on Friday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

HAL opened at $39.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 20.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in Halliburton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,563 shares of company stock worth $1,233,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.