HC Wainwright Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 29th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.34) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. State Street Corp increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $11,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 722.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,088,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 1,834,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 185.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,234,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 1,452,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

