Wedbush Weighs in on Ardelyx, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research report issued on Thursday, December 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

ARDX stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $534.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,827 shares in the company, valued at $293,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 508,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,950,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $5,095,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth $1,276,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

