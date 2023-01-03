Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cormark decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Pi Financial lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.64.

Shares of MAG opened at C$21.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 26.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.88. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$25.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total transaction of C$88,882.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,859.43. In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total transaction of C$88,882.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,859.43. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$534,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,221,182. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,310.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

