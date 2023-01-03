FY2022 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

