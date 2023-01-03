FY2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 29th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $22.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $21.76. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $21.99 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $27.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LPI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Laredo Petroleum Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LPI opened at $51.42 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $864.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.31.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $464.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.79 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 55.37%.

Insider Transactions at Laredo Petroleum

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laredo Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,386,000 after purchasing an additional 345,300 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

