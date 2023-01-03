Zacks Research Weighs in on América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of América Móvil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for América Móvil’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for América Móvil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. América Móvil had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

NYSE AMX opened at $18.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in América Móvil by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 72,135 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

