ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) – Chardan Capital reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 28th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.91). The consensus estimate for ProQR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $263.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 268,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

