Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Argo Blockchain in a research note issued on Thursday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argo Blockchain’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

ARBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Argo Blockchain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 19.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $13.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 392,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.