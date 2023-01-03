Northland Capmk Comments on Piper Sandler Companies’ Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Piper Sandler Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, December 29th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Piper Sandler Companies’ current full-year earnings is $10.13 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Piper Sandler Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 2.3 %

PIPR stock opened at $130.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.34 and a 200-day moving average of $122.89. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.60 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $665,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,870 shares in the company, valued at $33,013,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading

