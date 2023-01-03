StockNews.com Upgrades National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to “Buy”

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Trading Down 2.8 %

FIZZ stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of National Beverage

National Beverage Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 345.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.