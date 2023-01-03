LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2023

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVNGet Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 million, a P/E ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.10. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.77 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.