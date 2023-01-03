LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 million, a P/E ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.10. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $6.82.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.77 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
