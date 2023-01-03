LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 million, a P/E ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.10. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.77 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

