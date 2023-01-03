New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of GBR opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 million, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.72.
About New Concept Energy
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Concept Energy (GBR)
