StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $57.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.67. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $17.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

