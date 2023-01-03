Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

