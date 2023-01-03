Analysts Set Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Price Target at C$8.63

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Trudy Marie Curran sold 81,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$617,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,252,032.08.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

BTE opened at C$6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.49.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$712.07 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

