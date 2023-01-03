Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives $646.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $646.86.

LCSHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.63) to GBX 600 ($7.23) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.16) to GBX 770 ($9.28) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.63) to GBX 589 ($7.10) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investec upgraded shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.59) to GBX 645 ($7.77) in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Lancashire Price Performance

Shares of LCSHF opened at $7.25 on Friday. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

