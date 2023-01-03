Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $109.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELH. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.46 and a 200-day moving average of $93.43. Celsius has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 14.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

