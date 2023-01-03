Brokerages Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Target Price at $109.71

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $104.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.88. Celsius has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $122.24.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $93,034,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celsius by 151.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,480,000 after buying an additional 933,496 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in Celsius by 520.0% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after buying an additional 780,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Celsius by 552.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 882,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,087,000 after buying an additional 747,296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Celsius by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,355,000 after buying an additional 482,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

