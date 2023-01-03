Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Receives $33.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Transactions at Switch

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,353,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,924,360 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,098.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Switch

Switch Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 30.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 172.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 762.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Switch by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWCH opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 56.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Switch will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Switch Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

