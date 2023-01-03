Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Receives $33.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.08.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Insider Transactions at Switch
In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,353,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,924,360 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,098.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Switch
Switch Stock Performance
SWCH opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.
Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 56.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Switch will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Switch Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.
Switch Company Profile
Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.
