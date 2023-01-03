Analysts Set Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) PT at $651.25

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $651.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $420.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $403.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $762.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

