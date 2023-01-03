Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $107.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECH opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $269.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

