flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Receives $12.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

FNNTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded flatexDEGIRO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oddo Bhf cut flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut flatexDEGIRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($26.60) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of flatexDEGIRO stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. flatexDEGIRO has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

