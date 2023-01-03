Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Receives $133.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANYYY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €131.00 ($139.36) to €119.00 ($126.60) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €133.00 ($141.49) to €148.00 ($157.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:ANYYY opened at $12.45 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.