Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.3% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

NYSE UNP opened at $207.07 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

