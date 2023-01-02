The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Artemis Investment Management LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,012 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Coca-Cola worth $178,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

