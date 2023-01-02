Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 364 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 3.5% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $63.61 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33. The firm has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

