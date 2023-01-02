Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 63 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,025,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $263.53 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.61 and a 200-day moving average of $258.38.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.38.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

