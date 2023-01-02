Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,612 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.79 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.72 and its 200-day moving average is $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

