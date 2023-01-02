First Merchants Corp Has $9.43 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,495 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.9% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,167,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $306,493,000 after buying an additional 235,291 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,982 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $20,995,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.2% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.20. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $141.77.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.