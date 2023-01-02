Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 46,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $100.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

