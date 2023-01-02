Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $100.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average is $92.37.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

